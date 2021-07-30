Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

Motion Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.