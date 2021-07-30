Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 73.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 15.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -121.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

