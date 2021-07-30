DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $5.20

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.49. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands.

DBVT has been the subject of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $596.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.