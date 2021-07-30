De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 177.80 ($2.32), with a volume of 2,975,230 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of De La Rue in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The stock has a market cap of £346.90 million and a PE ratio of 52.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.46.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

