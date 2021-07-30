De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 177.80 ($2.32), with a volume of 2,975,230 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of De La Rue in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The stock has a market cap of £346.90 million and a PE ratio of 52.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.46.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.