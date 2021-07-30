Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Rating Reiterated by Taglich Brothers

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Taglich Brothers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

OTCMKTS DPSI opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

