Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Rating Reiterated by Taglich Brothers

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Taglich Brothers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

OTCMKTS DPSI opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

