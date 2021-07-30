Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

NYSE:DELL opened at $96.79 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.11 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

