Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 225,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,054. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $883.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 384,221 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 45.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 421,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 979,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 180,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

