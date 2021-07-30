Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $250.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

IQV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.67. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

