Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $330.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $297.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.16.

NYSE LH opened at $294.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $296.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.65 by $0.48. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

