Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 7,200

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Credit Agricole dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

RKT stock opened at GBX 5,572 ($72.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,395.48. The firm has a market cap of £39.79 billion and a PE ratio of 33.39.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

