Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €150.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €154.15 ($181.36).

DB1 opened at €142.50 ($167.65) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a twelve month high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

