Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.65 ($21.94).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEQ shares. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock traded down €0.38 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €20.28 ($23.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1-year high of €21.40 ($25.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €20.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

