Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.42.

DTEGY opened at $21.05 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

