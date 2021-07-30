Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $29.80 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Commerzbank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of DTCWY stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.78. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $32.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

