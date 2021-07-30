Devon Energy’s (DVN) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $26.10 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of DVN opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,879,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 337,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

