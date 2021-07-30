Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

HZNOF opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30. Dexterra Group has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNOF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

