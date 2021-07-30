Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,631.88 ($47.45).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,456.60. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The company has a market capitalization of £83.47 billion and a PE ratio of 74.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders acquired 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 in the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

