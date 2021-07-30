Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,616.25 ($47.25).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,538.14 ($46.23) on Friday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £82.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,456.60.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders acquired a total of 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

