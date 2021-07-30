Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS DHCC remained flat at $$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 105,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,718. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38.
About Diamondhead Casino
