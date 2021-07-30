Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $165.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $153.92. 48,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.69. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

