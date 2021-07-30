Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 56,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.15% of Tenneco worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 76,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tenneco by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $627,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TEN opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

