Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 292,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

BBD opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

