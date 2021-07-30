Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 490.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Health Catalyst worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCAT stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCAT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

