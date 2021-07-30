Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,536 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 117,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.55. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $909.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business’s revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

