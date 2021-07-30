Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $304.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

