Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $57.17. Approximately 81,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 69,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

