Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

DDL stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

