Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Diodes by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 307,562 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,911,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

DIOD stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

