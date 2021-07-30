DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Raised to “Neutral” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.46.

DISH stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in DISH Network by 30.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

