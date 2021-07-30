Drax Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50 (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DRX traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 403 ($5.27). The company had a trading volume of 2,079,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 431.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55.

Get Drax Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.