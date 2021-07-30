Drew O’Malley Purchases 5,113 Shares of Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Stock

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) insider Drew O’Malley acquired 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.83 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,348.23 ($39,534.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Collins Foods’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Collins Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.85%.

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. It also operates 252 KFC restaurants in Australia, including 158 in Queensland, 11 in New South Wales, 4 in Victoria, 9 in South Australia, 15 in Tasmania, 50 in Western Australia, and 5 in Northern Territory, as well as 17 restaurants in Germany, and 29 in the Netherlands.

