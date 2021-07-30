DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

DT Midstream stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $46.97.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

