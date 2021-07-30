Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. Duke Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.730 EPS.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

