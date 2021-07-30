Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

NYSE DRE opened at $50.91 on Friday. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at $338,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Duke Realty by 29.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Duke Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Duke Realty by 5.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

