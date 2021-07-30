Dürr Aktiengesellschaft’s (DURYY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DURYY stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

