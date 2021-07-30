DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DWS. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.15 ($49.58).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:DWS opened at €39.90 ($46.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a one year high of €41.48 ($48.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.