Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 245.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

