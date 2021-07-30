East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of East West Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2021 results reflected the impacts of higher revenues and loan balance, lower rates and negative provisions. Steady rise in loans and deposit balances, and a robust organic growth strategy are likely to continue aiding East West Bancorp's financials, going forward. The company’s impressive capital-deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, and will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, deteriorating asset quality and a persistent increase in operating expenses remain key concerns for the company. Continued margin pressure amid the near-zero interest rate environment will hamper revenue growth.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.06. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,447 shares of company stock valued at $339,262. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

