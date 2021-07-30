EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Announces Earnings Results

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

EGP stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.57.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.