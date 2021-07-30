EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Announces Earnings Results

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.
EGP stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
