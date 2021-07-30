EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $197.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGP. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $175.51 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.57.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.