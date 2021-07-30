Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,586 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.40. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,123. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.