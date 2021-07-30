Eaton Vance Management Acquires 3,379 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $270.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

