Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.