Eaton Vance Management Buys 340 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.28% of Matthews International worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

