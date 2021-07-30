Eaton Vance Management Buys New Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 36.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Invitae by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $196,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.