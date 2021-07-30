Eaton Vance Management Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 363,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,225 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Loews by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 254,094 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of L opened at $53.86 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,346.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

