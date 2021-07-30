Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 860,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.49% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRS stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

