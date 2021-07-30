Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

