Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the June 30th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:ETW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,259. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 208.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 144,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,811,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 132,883 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 628,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 66,452 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

