Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Issues Earnings Results

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. Echo Global Logistics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $30.65. 527,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $816.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $37.65.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECHO. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.